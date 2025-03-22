



On March 22, 2025, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) launched a new stealth frigate into the water, marking a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities. The event was attended by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.





This frigate is the last of four Krivak-class stealth frigates contracted from Russia, with two to be built at GSL under a technology transfer agreement. The first of these ships was launched last year, and GSL is on schedule to deliver the first frigate to the Indian Navy in 2026, followed by the second six months later.





The contract for these frigates was established in October 2016, with an Inter-Governmental Agreement signed between India and Russia for four additional stealth frigates. This deal included two directly imported ships and two to be constructed at GSL. The total cost for the direct purchase was approximately $1 billion, while GSL signed a $500 million deal with ROSOBORONEXPORT for materials and design assistance to build the locally manufactured ships.





The first ship built in Russia, INS Tushil, was commissioned on December 9, 2024, and has since completed extensive sea trials.





The second frigate, named Tamal, is currently undergoing advanced trials and is expected to be commissioned in June 2025. The newly launched frigate at GSL represents a pivotal step towards India achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing, as it is anticipated to be the last warship constructed under license from any foreign country.





