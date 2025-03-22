



Japan's Astroscale, a company specializing in the removal of orbital debris, has announced a partnership with two Indian space companies, Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace.





This collaboration aims to develop technology and services for orbital debris mitigation and is expected to lead to an orbital services bid for Indian clients within one to two years. This initiative will mark Astroscale's first operations in the Asia-Pacific region outside of Japan, according to Eddie Kato, president of Astroscale Japan.





Kato highlighted that India is a top priority for Astroscale due to its established space capabilities and recent policy shifts that favor private sector participation.





He noted that India's space policy had previously been protectionist but has evolved to foster ties with the United States and support commercial actors. The partnership could also pave the way for expansion into other markets like South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Australia.





The agreement does not disclose any financial details but aligns with India's recent efforts to liberalise its space sector, which includes opening up opportunities for private players and creating a ₹10 billion ($116 million) fund to support startups. Digantara focuses on space situational awareness services, while Bellatrix Aerospace specializes in satellite propulsion systems.





Astroscale is already collaborating with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on a commercial debris removal mission set for 2027 and has secured contracts with various international space agencies, including the U.S. Space Force and those in the UK and France.





The partnership is seen as a significant step towards enhancing market opportunities in both established and emerging space economies, reflecting a growing trend of collaboration between Japanese and Indian space firms.





