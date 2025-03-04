



Contrary to earlier inconsistent reports in the media, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has made significant progress, with approximately 360 km of the corridor advancing to the viaduct level, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.





This milestone marks substantial development in the project, which aims to revolutionise transportation between Mumbai and Ahmedabad by enhancing regional connectivity and boosting economic growth. The project, developed in collaboration with Japan, spans key business hubs such as Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, and is crucial for Western India's infrastructural advancement.





"The bullet train project is making excellent progress. Work on approximately 360 km has advanced significantly, reaching the viaduct level, and track slabs are being laid. The construction of stations is also progressing well," Vaishnaw told media persons, IANS reported.





Gujarat: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The Bullet Train project is progressing well, with 360 kilometers completed and track laying underway. The station's design is unique, with considerations for pressure management at high speeds...The project aims to create… pic.twitter.com/mOpCnxuIr3 — IANS (@ians_india) March 1, 2025





Stretching 508 km with 12 stations spread across Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is set to transform intercity travel.





Vaishnaw highlighted that despite facing delays due to permission issues purposely delayed during the tenure of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, efforts are being made to compensate for the lost time.





The Maharashtra section of the project is progressing well, with nearly 2 km of the undersea tunnel already completed.





Additionally, the project has created employment for nearly one lakh people, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a modern high-speed rail network as part of 'Viksit Bharat'.





The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is overseeing the project, which includes significant infrastructure developments such as viaducts, bridges, and stations. A notable milestone is the construction of a 200-meter-long steel bridge under the 'Make in India' initiative, set to be launched near Nadiad in Gujarat.





The project has achieved 47.17% physical progress as of October 2024, with an expenditure of ₹67,486 crore out of its total cost of ₹1.08 lakh crore.





Track laying has yet to begin, but the progress on viaducts and pier foundations indicates steady advancement towards completing the project.





IANS







