



Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has termed the creation of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and India's decision to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations as significant "Nehruvian blunders." Speaking at a recent event, Dr. Singh emphasized that if India's partition was a historic mistake, the situation with PoJK was a direct result of Nehru's policies.





He highlighted that Jawaharlal Nehru's unilateral ceasefire in 1947 prevented India from reclaiming territories now under Pakistani control, specifically mentioning that the Indian Army was on the verge of capturing Mirpur, which is now part of PoJK.





Dr. Singh also criticised Nehru's decision to involve the United Nations in the Kashmir dispute, stating that this move hindered India's ability to reclaim its territory.





He noted that if Nehru had allowed Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to handle Jammu and Kashmir with the same authority as other princely states, the entire region, including PoJK, would have been integrated into India.





The Minister underscored that the Modi government is committed to reclaiming PoJK and views it as an integral part of India.





Furthermore, Dr. Singh praised the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which he believes corrected historical injustices in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that the current government's policies have improved security and economic conditions in the region.





The Minister's comments reflect a broader narrative that seeks to rectify past decisions and assert India's claim over disputed territories.





Agencies







