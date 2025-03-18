



During the Raisina Dialogue 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised India's ability to navigate and adapt to a global landscape that has often been unkind.





He articulated that India has faced significant challenges, particularly in the context of international relations and territorial disputes, notably regarding Kashmir.





Jaishankar criticised the United Nations for transforming what he described as an invasion into a mere dispute, equating the aggressor and the victim, which he argued undermines principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.





He called for a "strong and fair" UN, asserting that a robust global order must adhere to consistent standards. Jaishankar pointed out the discrepancies in how political interference is perceived—where Western interventions are framed as promoting democratic freedoms, while similar actions by other nations are viewed with suspicion.





He highlighted the need for fairness in international dealings and suggested that the global balance of power has shifted, necessitating a re-evaluation of existing frameworks.





The dialogue, which commenced on March 17, 2025, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, featuring prominent leaders from around the world.





Jaishankar's remarks underscored India's commitment to advocating for a more equitable international order, reflecting on historical injustices and calling for a new conversation about global governance.





ANI







