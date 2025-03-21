



Kalyani Strategic Systems, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, is set to produce advanced Howitzer guns with over 80% local content, as stated by Chairman Rajinder Bhatia.





The Indian government has approved a ₹7,000 crore order for 307 artillery gun systems and 327 heavy gun towing vehicles, with Kalyani expected to fulfil a significant portion of this order. The company currently manufactures six to eight guns per month and is upgrading its capacity to produce up to 12 guns monthly without requiring additional expansion.





Deliveries of the Howitzers are anticipated to commence by late 2026, following the signing of a formal contract and subsequent prototype testing.





Bhatia estimates that the Indian Army will start receiving these guns in the third or fourth quarter of next year. The new Howitzer models have attracted international interest, with Kalyani already exporting 12 units and seeing inquiries from multiple countries.





This order is part of a broader initiative by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which has cleared proposals worth ₹54,000 crore aimed at enhancing India's defence capabilities. This includes various procurements like engines for T-90 tanks and airborne early warning systems.





Bhatia expressed support for the government's efforts to streamline acquisition processes, emphasizing the importance of reducing timelines for defence procurement.





CNBC TV18







