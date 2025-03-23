



India is making significant strides towards becoming a net exporter of military equipment, as stated by Sanjay Seth, the Minister of State for Defence. During a recent event in Panaji, he emphasized the country's ambition to shift from being one of the largest importers of weapons to a prominent exporter.





The goal is to achieve ₹50,000 crore (approximately $6 billion) in defence exports by 2029, with current supplies reaching around 100 countries. This initiative aligns with the government's broader strategy to enhance local defence manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.





Seth highlighted that the Indian defence industry is evolving, with local firms increasingly participating in the production of military hardware. For instance, he noted that recent projects, such as the construction of Triput-class stealth frigates at Goa Shipyard Ltd, include a significant percentage of indigenous components.





These frigates, while based on Russian technology, incorporate 56% local equipment and have generated substantial economic benefits by involving numerous micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).





The push for defence exports is also supported by the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP) 2020, which aims to bolster India's position in the global arms market.





As part of this effort, India has successfully exported a variety of military hardware, including missiles and naval vessels, to multiple countries. The government is optimistic about meeting its ambitious export targets and enhancing its status as a key player in international defence markets.





