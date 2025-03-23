



India's artillery modernisation, particularly the transition to 155mm calibre guns, is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing military strength and achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. This modernization is not just an upgrade but a comprehensive transformation of the Indian Army’s artillery capabilities, driven by the demands of modern warfare and the need for operational flexibility, reported Lt Gen. Dushyant Singh (Retd) in Sunday Guardian Live web portal.





Historically, artillery has played a crucial role in warfare by providing significant firepower and psychological advantages. The effectiveness of artillery was notably demonstrated during the Kargil War in 1999, where 155mm Bofors guns were instrumental in regaining control over critical heights by delivering intense bombardments on enemy positions. This capability not only inflicted physical damage but also disrupted enemy supply lines and morale, highlighting the strategic importance of artillery in contemporary conflicts.





Currently, a significant portion of India's artillery inventory consists of ageing 130mm field guns. To address this issue, the Indian Army launched Project Sharang, which aims to upgrade these legacy systems to the more effective 155mm standard. This modernisation is further supported by the introduction of advanced artillery systems such as the domestically developed Dhanush gun, K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).





The Dhanush gun exemplifies India's commitment to self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing, showcasing advancements in technology that enhance performance in terms of accuracy and range. The K-9 Vajra howitzers, initially procured from South Korea and now produced locally through collaboration with Indian firms like Larsen & Toubro, have significantly bolstered India's artillery capabilities. The recent order for an additional 100 K-9 units underscores their strategic importance along sensitive borders with China and Pakistan.





The ATAGS project is another critical component of this modernisation effort. Developed by Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), ATAGS aims to replace older artillery systems with a modern platform capable of firing 155mm rounds with enhanced range and accuracy. A recent ₹7,000 crore deal for 307 ATAGS units has been approved, marking a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Moreover, Bharat Forge is actively involved in various artillery procurement projects and has responded to requests for proposals for new systems. The Indian Army's commitment to supporting domestic manufacturers under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative includes providing technical support during trials and opportunities for showcasing equipment internationally.





India's structured approach to artillery modernisation represents a strategic investment in national security and technological self-reliance. By transitioning to 155mm calibre systems, India aims to enhance its military capabilities while fostering indigenous industrial growth. This initiative not only ensures that the Indian Army remains resilient across diverse operational environments but also positions India as a technologically advanced defence powerhouse. The ongoing efforts reflect a well-thought-out roadmap for capability development that is progressing according to plan.





SG Report







