



India has raised concerns with New Zealand regarding anti-India activities linked to Khalistani elements during high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.





Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar highlighted these issues in a briefing, stating that India alerts its allies about the misuse of democratic freedoms by such groups to promote extremism and threaten Indian interests. He noted that the New Zealand government has been receptive to these concerns in the past.





The discussions come amid India's broader efforts to combat separatist movements operating from abroad. Modi and Luxon reaffirmed their commitment to counterterrorism, emphasising the need for decisive action against extremist threats.





Modi referenced past terrorist incidents in both nations, underscoring that terrorism in any form is unacceptable.





India's concerns extend beyond New Zealand; they have also formally addressed similar issues with the United Kingdom following a security breach involving Khalistani elements during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to London.





The Indian government criticised the perceived leniency towards such groups and expressed its expectation for stronger actions from its international partners.





India continues to advocate for stringent measures against groups that threaten its sovereignty and diplomatic interests, seeking ongoing cooperation from New Zealand and other allies in addressing these challenges.





ANI







