



India and Canada are seeking to mend their strained relations, as articulated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. During a media briefing on March 21, 2025, Jaiswal attributed the recent downturn in bilateral ties to Canada's perceived leniency towards extremist and secessionist elements within its borders.





He expressed hope that both nations could rebuild their relationship based on "mutual trust and sensitivity" moving forward.





The complex history between India and Canada has been marked by cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and technology. However, tensions have escalated in recent years, particularly following allegations made by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau's claims, made in September 2023, have been categorically rejected by India as "absurd," with New Delhi demanding evidence to substantiate such allegations.





The diplomatic relationship further deteriorated after both countries expelled several diplomats in response to the escalating accusations surrounding Nijjar's assassination. In light of these events, the recent change in Canadian leadership, with Mark Carney taking over as Prime Minister, has been viewed as an opportunity for a potential reset in ties. Carney has indicated a desire to improve relations with India, which may facilitate renewed dialogue and cooperation.





In addition to addressing these diplomatic challenges, the MEA is monitoring two significant cases involving Indian nationals abroad: Ranjani Srinivasan, who recently left the United States for Canada without contacting Indian authorities for assistance, and Badar Khan Suri, an Indian scholar detained in the U.S. over alleged ties to Hamas. The MEA emphasized that it learned about these individuals' situations primarily through media reports, highlighting ongoing concerns over the welfare of Indian nationals overseas.





As both nations navigate these complexities, there is cautious optimism regarding the future of India-Canada relations, contingent upon addressing mutual concerns and fostering a more constructive dialogue.





ANI







