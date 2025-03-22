



India has reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. During a media briefing on March 21, 2025, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's well-known position advocating for sincere engagement between the conflicting parties and other stakeholders.





He highlighted that India has been actively involved in discussions with both Ukraine and Russia to facilitate a lasting resolution to the conflict.





Jaiswal responded to remarks from Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, who credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with influencing Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision against using tactical nuclear weapons.





Bartoszewski noted that calls from Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping played a significant role in persuading Putin to reconsider his threats. He stated that the intervention from these major nations, which Russia considers friendly, was pivotal in altering Putin's stance.





India's approach has consistently focused on promoting peace and stability through diplomatic channels. Prime Minister Modi has previously expressed that this is not an era of war and has called for the resolution of conflicts through dialogue rather than military means.





This diplomatic stance aligns with India's broader foreign policy objectives, which prioritise non-alignment and constructive engagement with all parties involved.





As global leaders gather for the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India's position as a mediator in the conflict continues to evolve, reflecting its strategic interests and commitment to international peace efforts.





ANI







