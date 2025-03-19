



The Sea Dragon 2025 naval exercise, a significant multinational initiative aimed at enhancing anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities, has been successfully conducted off the coast of Guam from March 4 to March 19, 2025.





This exercise involved the participation of the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), all under the auspices of the United States Navy’s 7th Fleet. The primary objective of Sea Dragon 2025 was to improve tactical interoperability among these nations, focusing on maritime security operations in the Indo-Pacific region.





Historically, Sea Dragon began in 2019 as a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Australia and has since evolved into a vital platform for military cooperation among key allies. The inclusion of India in recent iterations of the exercise underscores its growing role in regional security dynamics.





In 2025, participants engaged in various ASW training activities, including mock drills and tactical discussions aimed at refining submarine detection techniques and improving real-time intelligence sharing.





A notable feature of Sea Dragon 2025 was the simulated hunting of a live U.S. Navy submarine, which allowed participating forces to test their operational capabilities in a realistic environment. Each country's performance was assessed based on their efficiency in submarine detection and tracking, with the highest-scoring nation receiving the prestigious Dragon Belt Award. The JMSDF has consistently excelled in this regard, having won the award since 2022.





The significance of Sea Dragon 2025 extends beyond tactical training; it reinforces defence relationships among Quad nations and South Korea while promoting collective maritime security strategies essential for maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





This exercise not only enhances each navy's ASW capabilities but also strengthens deterrence against potential maritime threats, thereby contributing to a secure and free navigation environment in this strategically vital area.





