



The Raisina Dialogue 2025, taking place from March 17 to 19, has emerged as a significant platform for Indian diplomacy, featuring high-level interactions among global leaders.





This year's edition, themed "Kālachakra – People, Peace and Planet," is marked by the participation of over 3,500 delegates from approximately 125 countries, including ministers, former heads of state, military commanders, and industry leaders.





The event is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of India and aims to address pressing international challenges through discussions across six thematic pillars such as political shifts, environmental sustainability, and digital governance.





On March 18, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a series of meetings with various world leaders, emphasising India's role in fostering global dialogue and cooperation.





The conference not only facilitates bilateral discussions but also showcases India's commitment to multilateralism and strategic partnerships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event, with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon serving as the chief guest and delivering the keynote address.





The Raisina Dialogue continues to solidify its reputation as a premier forum for addressing geopolitical and geo-economic issues while promoting collaborative solutions for a sustainable future.





ANI







