



The U.S. Army is on track to deploy its Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), known as Dark Eagle, to its first operational unit by the end of fiscal year 2025.





This deployment marks a significant advancement in the Army's strategic capabilities, despite facing numerous delays during the development and testing phases.





The LRHW is designed to strike targets at distances of approximately 1,725 miles, reaching speeds exceeding 3,800 miles per hour, which allows it to evade existing air and missile defence systems and deliver its payload with minimal warning.





The weapon aims to counter Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) strategies and neutralise long-range enemy capabilities, thus enhancing the United States' military prowess in various operational environments.





At the core of the LRHW is a ground-launched missile equipped with a hypersonic glide body, supported by essential transport, support, and fire control equipment.





The development of this system is a collaborative effort between the Army and Navy, utilising the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) attached to a booster developed by the Navy.









This design enables deployment from various platforms, including surface vessels and submarines, thereby enhancing operational flexibility. Companies like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have played crucial roles in developing the missile components to meet the diverse needs of the U.S. military.





The C-HGB is propelled by a booster rocket that accelerates it to hypersonic speeds before being jettisoned, allowing the LRHW to travel at Mach 5 or faster.





Each battery of the LRHW consists of four Transporter Erector Launchers (TELs), each carrying two All-Up Round plus Canister (AUR+C) missiles.





However, the program has encountered significant hurdles, including multiple failed tests and integration challenges that have delayed its initial deployment and full operational capability.





Originally scheduled for fielding in fall 2023, the timeline has been pushed back due to complications with testing procedures rather than issues with the missile itself.





A series of flight tests have faced setbacks: a failed booster flight in October 2021, an unsuccessful full missile test in June 2022, and further delays due to pre-flight discrepancies discovered in March 2023. The most recent planned flight test in September 2023 did not occur as scheduled.





Event Date Outcome Failed Booster Flight October 2021 Unsuccessful Full Missile Test June 2022 Unsuccessful Postponed Test October 2022 Delayed Pre-flight Discrepancies March 2023 Scrubbed Missed Deployment Target September 2023 Not Achieved





Despite these challenges, successful tests conducted in May and December 2024 have provided renewed confidence in the LRHW program.





As adversaries like China and Russia continue to develop their own hypersonic capabilities, the U.S. military recognises the urgent need to field this advanced weapon system. The LRHW represents a critical leap in military technology that could reshape global military dynamics upon its deployment.





