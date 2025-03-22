



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India is enhancing its collaboration with the private sector to foster innovation in defence technology through the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme. This initiative aims to strengthen self-reliance in defence capabilities as part of the government's "Make in India" initiative.





Under the TDF scheme, which is executed by the DRDO, private entities will receive funding through grants for joint development of emerging technologies. The scheme is designed to encourage participation from various industries, particularly focusing on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups, to develop indigenous defence technologies.





The DRDO has also established 15 Industry Academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) at leading institutions like IITs and IISc to facilitate research across 84 technology verticals crucial for defence applications.





In a recent parliamentary session, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth announced that DRDO laboratories are adopting structured research roadmaps and will conduct bi-monthly global reviews to stay updated with advancements in defence technologies. Additionally, DRDO scientists will gain online access to international databases in defence science and technology, further enhancing their research capabilities.





The TDF scheme provides substantial financial support, covering up to 90% of project costs, with a cap of ₹50 crore for eligible projects.





This funding is intended to promote the development of critical technologies and prototypes that meet national defence requirements. Furthermore, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been implemented to streamline collaboration between industry and academia, ensuring efficient project execution through the DIA-CoEs.





This initiative represents a significant step towards integrating private sector innovation into India's defence landscape, aiming to bolster technological advancements and self-sufficiency in military capabilities.





