



India and China held the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing on March 25, 2025.





The meeting, described by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as "positive and constructive," focused on reviewing the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and discussed early resumption of cross-border cooperation, including the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra and trans-border river management.





The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary for East Asia, while the Chinese side was represented by Hong Liang, Director General of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs. Both sides explored various proposals to implement decisions made during a previous Special Representatives meeting in December 2024 aimed at enhancing effective border management.





They agreed to strengthen diplomatic and military mechanisms to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border, which is deemed essential for improving overall bilateral relations.





The meeting also set the stage for substantial preparations for the next Special Representatives meeting scheduled to take place in India later this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously expressed optimism about improving relations with China, emphasising the importance of learning from each other and restoring trust that had been affected by tensions since 2020.





He noted that both nations share ancient cultural ties and should engage in healthy competition rather than conflict.





The discussions reflect ongoing efforts by both countries to normalize relations following a period of heightened military tensions in border areas. The MEA reiterated that peace along the LAC is critical for fostering a positive bilateral relationship moving forward.





