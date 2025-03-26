

The I2A (India to America) Launchpad program is an initiative aimed at supporting Indian start-ups that are developing dual-use technologies—those applicable in both civilian and defence sectors—as they seek to enter the US market. This program is part of a broader effort to enhance collaboration between India and the United States in defence and technology, particularly in light of evolving security threats.





Launched in January 2025, the I2A Launchpad connects Indian technology innovators with US defence entities, facilitating partnerships that can lead to collaborative projects. Two notable participants in this program are BonV Aero and EtherealX. BonV Aero, based in Bhubaneswar, specialises in advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for operation in extreme environments, while EtherealX, located in Bangalore, is focused on developing reusable medium-lift rockets.





BonV Aero aims to address logistical challenges faced by the Indian military, particularly in high-altitude regions like the Himalayas. Their UAVs are designed to transport goods autonomously and can operate without the need for pilots or extensive ground support. The company seeks certification under US programs such as Green UAS and Blue UAS, which validate drones for cybersecurity and compliance, marking a significant step for Indian UAV manufacturers.





EtherealX, on the other hand, is working on rocket technology that allows for reusability and efficient operation in various atmospheric conditions. The company’s CEO, Manu Nair, envisions their rockets being capable of interplanetary travel as well as rapid deliveries on Earth. By participating in the I2A Launchpad, EtherealX aims to tap into the US space market and leverage investment opportunities available there.





Both companies benefit from mentorship and training provided by US experts through the program, which is a collaboration between FedTech and IndusBridge Ventures. This initiative aligns with the broader goals set forth by the India-United States Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), which was launched in 2023 to foster partnerships between defence companies and facilitate technological innovation.





Overall, the I2A Launchpad represents a significant step towards enhancing Indian start-ups' capabilities in the defence sector while promoting collaboration between two nations committed to advancing security through technology.





SPAN Report







