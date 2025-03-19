



India and France are set to commence the Varuna naval exercise in the Arabian Sea, beginning March 19 and continuing through March 22, 2025. This high-voltage exercise will feature a significant display of naval power, including the participation of aircraft carriers, warships, submarines, fighters, and helicopters.





The Indian Navy has deployed its indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, along with a Kalvari-class submarine and other warships, while France will contribute its carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.





The exercise comes at a pivotal time as India prepares to finalize two major defence agreements with France, which include the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighters and the construction of three additional Scorpene submarines, collectively valued at approximately €10.6 billion (around ₹1 lakh crore).





This partnership is expected to enhance bilateral strategic cooperation significantly.





Captain Vivek Madhwal, a spokesperson for the Indian Navy, emphasized that the Varuna exercises have evolved since their inception in 2001 into a cornerstone of naval collaboration between the two nations.





This year's drills will encompass a wide range of maritime operations across sub-surface, surface, and air domains. Notably, advanced air defence drills and mock air-to-air combat exercises between French Rafale-Marine fighters and Indian MiG-29K jets will be conducted to refine tactical capabilities.





Additionally, anti-submarine warfare drills will enhance underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare operations will demonstrate coordinated manoeuvrers between the Indian and French fleets.





The exercise aims to bolster logistical cooperation through replenishment-at-sea exercises and improve situational awareness via maritime patrol aircraft.





This collaboration underscores both countries' commitment to maintaining a free and secure maritime environment and their ability to operate seamlessly in complex scenarios.





