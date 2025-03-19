NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams have successfully returned to Earth after an unexpected nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).





Their return, which took place on March 18, 2025, was facilitated by a SpaceX Dragon capsule that splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Panhandle.





Initially launched in June 2024 for what was intended to be a week-long mission, their stay was extended due to complications with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which developed propulsion issues that rendered it unfit for their return.





Consequently, NASA had to send the Starliner back without crew in September 2024 and later arranged for Wilmore and Williams to return via SpaceX.





NASA's Commercial Crew Program has strategically partnered with SpaceX and Boeing to ensure reliable transportation for astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS) following the retirement of the Space Shuttle program.

This initiative aims to maintain two competing U.S. companies in the space transportation sector, enhancing safety and innovation until the ISS is decommissioned in 2030. By that time, the station will have been operational for over three decades, with plans to transition to privately-run space stations, allowing NASA to shift its focus towards lunar and Martian expeditions.

Navy captains Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been at the forefront of these missions, emphasizing their willingness to spend extended periods in space, reminiscent of their military experiences.

However, both acknowledged the challenges such deployments pose for their families back on Earth. Their current mission involves remaining aboard the ISS as part of Expedition 71/72 until February 2025, after which they will return home on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's Crew-9 mission.

NASA's commitment to safety was highlighted when it decided to bring Boeing's Starliner spacecraft back to Earth without crew on board due to technical issues.

This decision underscores the agency's focus on rigorous safety standards in human spaceflight, ensuring that astronauts are not placed at unnecessary risk during test flights. As NASA continues its collaboration with both companies, it aims to enhance its capabilities for future deep-space missions while fostering a robust commercial space industry.





The astronauts undocked from the ISS at approximately 10:35 AM IST and began their 17-hour journey home. During their extended mission, they completed 4,576 orbits around Earth and travelled approximately 195 million kilometres





Both Wilmore and Williams faced various physical challenges during their prolonged stay, including muscle loss and fluid shifts, which are common effects of long-duration spaceflight.





Upon their return, they underwent medical checks before being reunited with their families after a significant separation. Their mission not only showcased resilience but also provided valuable data for future long-term space missions.





