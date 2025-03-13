



A recent coup attempt against Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman was successfully foiled with the assistance of India. The plot, initiated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), aimed to replace General Waker-uz-Zaman with Lieutenant General Muhammad Faizur Rahman, who is close to the Jamaat-e-Islami and has ties with the Pakistani army.





The ISI was displeased with General Waker-uz-Zaman's resistance to forging closer military ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan, a plan supported by Mohammad Yunus, the head of the interim government, and Bangladesh's Islamists.





General Waker-uz-Zaman's stance against these plans and his role in ensuring the safe passage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India on August 5 further antagonized Islamist groups and pro-Pakistani elements. The Bangladesh Army, under his leadership, remained a bulwark against Islamist influence in the country following Sheikh Hasina's departure.





India's intervention not only helped General Waker-uz-Zaman but also dealt a significant blow to Islamist forces within and outside the interim government. India alerted the U.S. and other Western countries about the potential coup, emphasizing its destabilizing effects on the region. The U.S. subsequently warned Mohammad Yunus against supporting the coup attempt, further complicating the plans of the conspirators.





Despite the foiled coup, General Waker-uz-Zaman still faces threats due to his stance against Islamist and pro-Pakistani elements. His visit to the Central African Republic, facilitated by India, allowed him to communicate securely with U.S. officials about the situation in Bangladesh.





However, the conspirators attempted to arrest him upon his return, a plan that was again thwarted with India's assistance. The ongoing tensions highlight the complex political landscape in Bangladesh and the continued influence of external forces like Pakistan's ISI.





Swarajya News







