



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to receive a significant boost in its air defence capabilities with the procurement of indigenous 'Ashwini' Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars. The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth ₹2,906 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the supply of these radars, although some reports mention the contract value as ₹2,463 crore excluding taxes.





The Ashwini radar, developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a state-of-the-art system capable of tracking a wide range of aerial targets, from high-speed fighter aircraft to slow-moving objects like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters.





These fully indigenous AESA radars feature integrated Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems with electronic scanning in azimuth and elevation, enabling 4D surveillance. They are equipped with advanced Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) capabilities, making them deployable across various terrains.





The procurement of Ashwini radars aligns with India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, aiming to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing by reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The induction of Ashwini radars is expected to significantly enhance the operational preparedness of the IAF by improving surveillance and response mechanisms. This move is part of India's broader strategy to strengthen its defence capabilities and promote indigenous manufacturing in the sector.





The contract also marks a significant milestone for BEL, contributing to its total order inflow of ₹17,030 crore for the current financial year.





