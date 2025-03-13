



In a recent development, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint search operation in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.





The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and resulted in the arrest of two suspects. During the search, a significant haul of weapons and explosives was recovered, including a pistol, pistol magazine, hand grenades, and an AK rifle.





The operation highlights the ongoing efforts by security forces to combat terrorism in the region. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also reviewed the security situation, emphasising the need for continued vigilance.





This operation is part of broader efforts to address the spike in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces have been engaging in encounters with militants across various districts.





ANI







