



India and Mongolia have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their Strategic Partnership during a recent consultative meeting held on March 19, 2025, in New Delhi. The meeting involved Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar from India and Munkhtushig Lkhanaajav, State Secretary of Mongolia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





They conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and discussed cooperation across various sectors, including development partnerships, education, information technology, energy, connectivity, culture, capacity building, mining, defence, and security.





Both countries are planning a series of high-level engagements to commemorate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.





This includes upgrading their Foreign Office Consultations to the Secretary level. The officials emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum in high-level exchanges and agreed to organize commemorative activities throughout the year.





Historically, India and Mongolia share a relationship that dates back over 2,000 years, with formal diplomatic ties established on December 24, 1955.





India was the first country outside the Socialist bloc to recognise Mongolia diplomatically. The relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mongolia in 2015.





The two nations have also committed to closely collaborating on significant projects such as the Oil Refinery Plant in Mongolia, which symbolises their friendship and is part of broader development initiatives supported by India. Both sides expressed mutual support within international organizations like the United Nations.





The discussions highlight a strong intent from both nations to deepen ties and explore new areas of cooperation while celebrating their long-standing diplomatic relationship.





