



India has strongly condemned Pakistan for hosting fugitive Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India on charges of money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed disappointment over Naik's warm reception in Pakistan, which included meetings with high-level officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that while the situation is "disappointing and condemnable," it is not surprising that a fugitive from Indian justice received such hospitality in Pakistan.





Naik, who fled India in 2016 and was granted permanent residency in Malaysia, has been under scrutiny for his inflammatory speeches and alleged connections to terrorism.





His visit to Pakistan marks his first return in over three decades and includes a series of lectures across major cities.





The Indian government has reiterated its ongoing efforts to secure Naik's extradition from Malaysia, emphasising that the support he receives in Pakistan reflects poorly on Islamabad's stance towards individuals wanted for serious crimes.





ANI







