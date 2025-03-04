



The 4th India-EU Maritime Security Dialogue took place on March 21, 2025, in New Delhi, with Indian representatives led by Ms. Muanpuii Saiawi, the Joint Secretary for Disarmament and International Security Affairs, and the EU delegation headed by Mr. Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy at the European External Action Service.





The dialogue focused on fostering a secure maritime environment that promotes inclusive growth and global well-being.





During the discussions, both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation initiatives within the maritime domain and explored ways to enhance international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security.





Key areas of collaboration identified included countering illicit maritime activities, safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure, and developing regional capabilities through capacity-building activities.





The dialogue underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to address maritime challenges effectively.





As a result of these discussions, both parties agreed to strengthen their collaborative efforts and expressed a commitment to hold the next round of dialogue at a mutually convenient date, further solidifying their partnership in ensuring maritime security in the region.





ANI







