



During the recent 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, India's representative, Ambassador Javed Beigh, voiced serious concerns regarding the ongoing persecution of Hindus and Christians in Pakistan.





He highlighted the alarming levels of violence, forced conversions, and systemic discrimination faced by these religious minorities, who constitute just over 3% of Pakistan's population. Beigh pointed out that these communities endure severe human rights violations, including harassment, kidnappings, and the vandalism of their places of worship, such as churches and temples.





In his address, Beigh referenced specific incidents to illustrate the grim reality for these minorities. He noted that in August 2023 alone, over 19 churches were set ablaze, and numerous Christian homes were destroyed in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, while recent reports indicated that approximately 75 graves and minarets belonging to the Ahmadiya community were demolished by authorities in Punjab.





The ambassador criticised Pakistan for its failure to protect its religious minorities and for perpetuating a culture of impunity regarding such acts of violence.





Furthermore, Beigh emphasized the plight of Dalit Christians and Hindus who are often relegated to menial jobs due to entrenched caste discrimination.





He lamented the silence from the global Christian community regarding these human rights abuses and called attention to what he described as selective activism from the international Muslim community on issues of minority rights.





By raising these issues at the UNHRC, India aims to draw global attention to the urgent need for accountability and justice for vulnerable communities suffering under oppressive conditions in Pakistan.





ANI







