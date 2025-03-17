



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently held a bilateral meeting with the United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in New Delhi.





The meeting focused on enhancing defence cooperation and intelligence sharing between India and the United States, aiming to further deepen their strategic partnership. Singh expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating that they discussed a wide range of issues, including defence and information sharing, to strengthen the India-US relationship.





Gabbard's visit to India is part of a multi-nation tour and follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in February. During her trip, she also met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, where they engaged in detailed discussions on various facets of the India-US partnership.





Gabbard also attended a conclave of global intelligence leaders hosted by India, which included top officials from Canada and the UK.





Gabbard is scheduled to address the Raisina Dialogue, a prominent international conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, on March 18. The event, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, will feature participation from over 3,700 attendees from around 130 countries.





Her visit underscores the growing strategic cooperation between India and the United States, particularly in defence and security sectors.





ANI







