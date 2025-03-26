



On March 25, 2025, India and Singapore signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) aimed at enhancing collaboration in maritime digitalization and decarbonization through the establishment of a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC).





The signing ceremony was attended by Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Amy Khor, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment. The LOI was officially signed by R Lakshmanan from India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Teo Eng Dih from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.





The GDSC initiative focuses on promoting zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emission technologies and adopting digital solutions in maritime operations. This partnership is expected to leverage India's strengths in information technology and green marine fuel production alongside Singapore's position as a major transshipment hub. The collaboration aims to identify relevant stakeholders for these projects and will work towards formalizing the partnership through a memorandum of understanding.





During his visit to Singapore, Sonowal also engaged in discussions with Brigit Gijsbers, the Vice Minister of the Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. They explored enhancing existing cooperation on maritime issues, including the potential development of a Green Shipping Corridor between Rotterdam and Indian ports like Deendayal Port (Kandla) and VoC Port (Tuticorin).





Sonowal underscored that this LOI marks a significant step toward modernizing maritime operations in both countries, fostering innovation, and accelerating the adoption of low-emission technologies. He highlighted India's transformation into a global maritime hub under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, inviting global partners to collaborate in building a sustainable maritime economy.





Additionally, Sonowal visited the Singapore Cruise Centre to study its infrastructure, aiming to replicate similar facilities in India to boost cruise tourism in major cities like Goa, Mumbai, and Chennai.





ANI



