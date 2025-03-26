



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with UN Special Envoy on Myanmar, Julie Bishop, in New Delhi on March 25, 2025.





The discussion focused on several critical issues, including border stability, the refugee situation stemming from Myanmar, and transnational crime linked to the region. They also explored avenues for providing economic support to address these challenges.





In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating, "Glad to meet UN Special Envoy of the SG on Myanmar Julie Bishop this evening in Delhi. Discussed our border stability, refugee situation, transnational crime out of Myanmar and providing economic support. Exchanged views on the political situation".





This meeting follows Bishop's appointment by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in April 2024.





Recently, India and Myanmar have also engaged in discussions regarding potential collaborations in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and trade, emphasizing the importance of resuming border trade to foster mutual growth.





ANI







