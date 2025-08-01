



India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, has announced the opening of eight new Indian Consular Application Centres across the United States starting August 1, 2025, significantly expanding consular services accessibility for the Indian diaspora.





The new centres will be located in Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Addison, Orlando, Raleigh, and San Jose, with another soon to open in Los Angeles.





This expansion aims to increase and expedite service delivery, with all centres also opening on Saturdays to enhance availability and convenience. Ambassador Kwatra emphasised that these developments reflect the firm belief that people-to-people ties are central to the India-US partnership, noting the recent openings of two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Indian diaspora in the US, numbering about 5.4 million including 2.07 million Non-Resident Indians, forms the third-largest Asian ethnic group in the country and has played a vital role in strengthening bilateral ties.





The Ambassador encouraged the diaspora to regularly check the Indian Embassy's website for updated information on consular services.





This enhancement in consular infrastructure complements broader India-US relations, which are built on shared democratic values, strategic cooperation, and vibrant people-to-people connections, serving as the foundation for ongoing deeper collaboration between the two nations.





The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted the critical role of the Indian diaspora in cementing closer ties between India and the United States.





Furthermore, the expansion reflects growing recognition of the importance of facilitating legal mobility, business, and cultural exchange, aligning with efforts to deepen educational collaboration, people-to-people connectivity, and strategic partnership across varied sectors.





Earlier in 2025, the US inaugurated its fifth consulate in Bangalore, further demonstrating reciprocal commitment to strengthen diplomatic and consular engagement.





This initiative is part of a larger trajectory of India-US relations emphasising extensive bilateral engagement at leadership and community levels, with people-to-people ties seen as a core pillar driving the partnership forward economically, culturally, and strategically.





Based On ANI Report







