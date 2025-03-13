



The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has underscored the strategic importance of integrating drones into military operations, offering valuable lessons for the Indian Army. Drones have emerged as a critical component of modern warfare, serving multiple tactical and strategic purposes for both Russia and Ukraine.





They have been used extensively for reconnaissance, artillery direction, and direct attacks, significantly altering the nature of combat in Europe's largest conflict since World War-II.





In Ukraine, drones have proven to be a force multiplier, helping to mitigate some of Ukraine's conventional military disadvantages compared to Russia. Ukrainian forces have leveraged drones to attack Russian sites far beyond the frontlines, including a notable strike on a Russian ammunition dump deep inside Russian territory.





The use of AI-enabled drones has further enhanced their effectiveness, allowing for precise targeting and reducing vulnerability to electronic warfare.





For the Indian Army, the Russia-Ukraine conflict provides a clear roadmap for integrating drones into its military doctrine. This involves investing in indigenous drone development, enhancing counter-drone systems, and adopting AI-driven swarm technologies for precision strikes.





The Indian Army's vision for 2047 emphasises transforming into a modern, agile, and technology-enabled force capable of operating in a multi-domain environment.





Drones can enhance intelligence capabilities, provide real-time situational awareness, and deliver precision firepower without risking personnel, making them a cost-effective and economical force multiplier.





Moreover, the Indian military faces advanced drone threats from neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan, necessitating the development of robust counter-drone systems. Effective integration of drones into combined arms operations requires a shift in military doctrine, prioritizing real-time coordination and autonomous systems.





Streamlining procurement processes and fostering public-private partnerships will be crucial in enabling start-ups to develop cutting-edge drone technologies.





By embracing drone-centric warfare, the Indian Army can gain a competitive edge in future combat environments and protect national interests effectively.





