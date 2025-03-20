



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is set to address several significant projects, including the refit of a submarine. Refits, while not classified as capital acquisitions, are funded through the revenue budget of the defence ministry and can involve substantial financial commitments.





Recently, the ministry signed a contract worth ₹2,725 crore with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited for the medium refit and life certification of the INS Shankush submarine, which is expected to enhance its combat capabilities upon completion in 2026.





Additionally, the DAC will discuss the procurement of a ship-launched torpedo and anti-aircraft missiles, among other major initiatives.





This meeting underscores India's commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities through both indigenous production and strategic acquisitions. The focus on projects like these reflects a broader push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with the government's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





