



The Indian Army has recently deployed the Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (VMIMS) in Sikkim, enhancing its firepower and mobility in high-altitude terrains. This deployment is part of the Indian Army's efforts to bolster its capabilities along strategic borders.





The VMIMS, also known as the Mahindra Alakran system, is a cutting-edge, combat-proven technology that integrates an 81 mm mortar onto a 4×4 Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV), locally developed under the 'Made in India' initiative by Mahindra Defence Systems Limited in collaboration with Milanion NTGS.





The system offers superior mobility and indirect fire capabilities, making it ideal for shoot and scoot operations. It can deploy in seconds, fire multiple rounds quickly, and retract just as fast, significantly enhancing survivability on the battlefield.





The VMIMS is heliborne-capable, allowing it to be airlifted to remote areas, which is particularly advantageous in regions like Sikkim where terrain can be challenging.





Deliveries of the VMIMS are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, further solidifying the Indian Army's presence and readiness in critical border regions.





The deployment of VMIMS in Sikkim underscores the Indian Army's commitment to modernizing its arsenal and maintaining strategic readiness along its borders.





