



India has marked a significant milestone in its unmanned combat and surveillance strategy with the successful maiden flight of the Sheshnag-150, a long-range precision strike Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) developed by Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT).





The Sheshnag-150, named after the mythological serpent Sheshnag, is designed to meet the Indian Armed Forces' emerging needs for swarm-based long-range operations.





This 150kg UAV boasts an endurance of five hours and a payload capacity of 25–40kg, allowing it to carry substantial warheads for targeted strikes. During its maiden flight, the Sheshnag-150 flew for two hours, demonstrating its capabilities as a precision strike platform.





The Sheshnag-150 is part of a broader initiative by India to enhance its border security and self-reliance in defence manufacturing, particularly in the face of ongoing tensions with China and Pakistan.





This UAV is engineered for coordinated swarm attacks, enabling multiple drones to overwhelm enemy defences and execute precision strikes. Its operational range exceeds 1,000 km, allowing it to loiter over target areas for real-time surveillance and strategic attack options.





The drone's AI systems enable autonomous operations, including identifying, tracking, and engaging targets with minimal human intervention, supporting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare (EW) operations.





India's push for advanced drone technology is also driven by the need to counter the growing drone capabilities of its neighbors. Both Pakistan and China have been developing their drone technologies, raising concerns about potential threats to Indian security.





To address these challenges, India is investing heavily in drone swarms and combat UAVs, as well as counter-drone technologies such as jamming systems and anti-drone lasers.





The development of the Sheshnag-150 represents a significant leap forward in India's indigenous defence capabilities, underscoring the country's commitment to becoming a major player in advanced aerospace technology.





Shephard Media Report







