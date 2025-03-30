



The death toll from the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 1,644, with over 3,400 people injured and many still missing, the country’s ruling junta said on Saturday, according to AFP.





India has initiated a significant humanitarian response to the catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, under the mission named Operation Brahma.





The Indian Army has deployed a specialised medical task force consisting of 118 personnel from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, who are trained to provide advanced medical and surgical care in disaster zones. This team is equipped with essential medical supplies and is set to establish a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre aimed at delivering emergency care and trauma treatment to those affected by the disaster.





In addition to the medical team, India has dispatched two C-17 aircraft carrying 60 tonnes of relief materials, including food and medical supplies, as part of its rapid response efforts.





The Indian Navy has also contributed by sending two ships loaded with additional humanitarian aid to support the relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed India's solidarity with Myanmar during this crisis, emphasizing the country's commitment as a close neighbour and friend. He communicated directly with Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, offering condolences and assurance of support.





The earthquake has resulted in significant destruction, with reports indicating over 1,600 fatalities and thousands more injured. The situation is exacerbated by ongoing conflicts within Myanmar, making access to affected areas challenging. As part of its commitment to humanitarian assistance, India aims to provide crucial support in the immediate aftermath of this disaster while adhering to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.



