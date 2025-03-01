



The Russian Foreign Ministry has reacted strongly to a heated confrontation between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.





The ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, described the restraint shown by Trump and Vance during the tense exchange as a "miracle of restraint," suggesting that it was surprising they did not physically confront Zelenskyy.





Zakharova criticised Zelenskyy, calling him a "scumbag" and accusing him of lying about Ukraine's support during the war. She also stated that Zelenskyy was "biting the hand that feeds him," implying that he was ungrateful for U.S. assistance in Ukraine's conflict with Russia.





The confrontation began when Zelenskyy attempted to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's diplomatic stance in front of journalists, leading to a sharp rebuke from Vance.





Trump joined in, criticising Zelenskyy for not showing gratitude for U.S. support and warning him that Ukraine would be overrun by Russia without it. The exchange escalated, with Trump accusing Zelenskyy of risking millions of lives and gambling with the possibility of World War III.





Russian officials, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, have seized on the incident to undermine Zelenskyy's legitimacy and highlight perceived fractures in Ukraine's international support. Medvedev described Zelenskyy as an "insolent pig" who received a "proper slap down" during the meeting. The incident has heightened geopolitical tensions and is expected to influence future discussions on U.S. foreign policy and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





ANI







