



An Indian national, Amit Gupta, has been detained by Qatari authorities since January 1, 2025, in connection with an ongoing investigation. Gupta, a senior employee at Tech Mahindra and a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, was reportedly taken by unidentified individuals while he was out for a meal.





The specific charges against him have not been disclosed, but his family believes he has been wrongfully accused of data theft.





The Indian Embassy in Qatar is actively involved in the situation, maintaining regular contact with Gupta's family, his lawyer, and local authorities. Sources indicate that the embassy is providing all possible assistance and closely monitoring the case.





Gupta's family has sought help from the Prime Minister's Office and local political representatives, including BJP MP Hemang Joshi, who has promised to advocate for Gupta's release.





Gupta's parents have expressed deep concern over their son's well-being, stating that they have been unable to obtain clear information regarding the reasons for his detention.





They have travelled to Qatar in hopes of meeting him but were only allowed a brief visit during their month-long stay. His mother reported distressing conditions during his detention, claiming he was kept without food and water for extended periods.





As the situation develops, the Indian government continues to work on behalf of Amit Gupta, ensuring that he receives the necessary support during this challenging time.





