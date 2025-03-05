



SpaceX has postponed the eighth test flight of its Starship rocket due to technical issues that arose during the countdown.





The launch, which was scheduled to take place from SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas, was halted at the T-40 second mark after problems with both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft were identified.





Initially, an issue with the Super Heavy booster was reported, but it seemed to be resolved. However, additional problems, including a late-breaking issue with Ship 34, led to the cancellation of the launch attempt.





SpaceX CEO Elon Musk noted that there were "too many question marks" about the flight and a low ground spin start pressure, prompting the decision to inspect both stages and try again in a day or two.





The company is aiming to reschedule the launch as soon as possible, potentially as early as Tuesday, March.





This test flight is crucial for SpaceX's development of the Starship, which is intended to be a reusable rocket capable of sending humans and cargo to the moon and Mars.





Agencies







