



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have successfully conducted flight trials of the indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile Short Range (NASM-SR). The trials, held on February 25, 2025, at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, involved launching the missile from a SeaKing 42B helicopter.





The NASM-SR demonstrated high precision by hitting a designated target, showcasing its advanced "Man-in-Loop" capability. This feature allows a human operator to adjust the missile's course mid-flight using a high-bandwidth two-way data link that transmits live seeker images back to the pilot.





The missile operates in a sea-skimming mode to evade radar detection, enhancing India's maritime strike capabilities while reducing reliance on imported weapons.





The NASM-SR is designed to replace foreign-origin anti-ship missiles currently in use.





The NASM-SR is India's first indigenously developed air-launched anti-ship missile, marking a crucial step towards self-reliance in defence technology.





It has a maximum range of over 50 km and operates in a sea-skimming mode, which helps avoid radar detection by keeping the missile close to the water surface.





The missile features a "Man-in-Loop" guidance capability, allowing pilots to adjust its course mid-flight using a high-bandwidth two-way data link. This enables real-time retargeting and enhances its effectiveness against evasive targets.





The NASM-SR uses an indigenous imaging infra-red seeker for terminal guidance, providing pinpoint accuracy even in crowded battle scenarios.





Replacing Foreign-Origin Missiles





The Indian Navy currently uses foreign-origin missiles like the Kh-35 Uran (Russian) and Harpoon (American).





By being fully indigenous, the NASM-MR reduces India's dependence on imported weapons, ensuring uninterrupted supplies during conflicts and allowing full control over software upgrades.





The NASM-MR can be launched from various platforms, including SeaKing and MH-60R helicopters, enhancing its deployment flexibility.





Strategic Implications





The NASM-MR significantly boosts India's maritime strike capability, particularly in coastal defence and anti-access/area-denial operations.





Its development is crucial in the context of rising tensions in the Indian Ocean Region, where India faces potential maritime threats from Pakistan and China.





The development of the NASM-MR is a collaborative effort involving multiple DRDO laboratories and support from Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and industry partners. The successful trial marks a significant step towards India's self-reliance in defence technology, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praising the missile's unique in-flight retargeting capability.





The NASM-MR represents a major advancement in India's defence capabilities, reinforcing its push for indigenisation in military technology and strengthening its maritime strike potential.





