



Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh hosted a high-level European Union delegation led by Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, along with space sector experts, in New Delhi today. The delegation engaged in discussions regarding ongoing and future cooperation between India and Europe in the field of space exploration. On the Indian side, Shri V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space, along with other senior space scientists, attended the meeting.





Addressing the EU delegation, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh said “India – EU interactions in the field of space has a long history and is growing strong”. Tracing India’s space journey, which spans over six decade she hailed India’s achievements in Space as global benchmark, acknowledging its growth in space sector in the last decade.





"India has acquired independent capabilities in building, launching, and operating satellites, as well as deriving applications from these satellites to benefit society," said Dr. Singh. He further emphasized recent successes, such as the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the SPADEX mission, and the ongoing progress of the Gaganyaan mission. Dr. Singh announced that India would be a major player in 21st century’s Space exploration.





Highlighting India’s dynamic space vision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is aligned with the broader goal of making India a Viksit Bharat@2047. Dr. Singh credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for laying the foundation of India's ambitious space agenda, which includes the continuation of the Gaganyaan program, India’s human spaceflight mission, the establishment of India’s space station – "Bharatiya Antariksh Station," and an Indian landing on the Moon.





Highlighting the long-standing cooperation between India and Europe in space exploration, Dr. Singh stated that the collaboration has been vast and enriching. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) collaborates with the European Space Agency (ESA), space agencies of individual European nations, and entities like EUMETSAT. European industries have also contributed to India’s space program, with notable examples of support, including the development of liquid engines, the launch of India’s first experimental communication satellite, and ESA’s assistance in the Aditya and Chandrayaan-3 missions.





Dr. Singh also drew attention to the rapid expansion of India’s space program, noting that from the late 2000s, India’s space missions have included studies of the Moon, Mars, and the Sun, with plans for human spaceflight missions.





Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the delegation that, earlier, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was the sole entity responsible for space activities. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, space sector reforms were introduced in 2020 to open the sector for private investment. A new entity, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), was established to promote and authorize space activities by non-governmental entities.





The Science and Technology Minister also highlighted the burgeoning start-up revolution in India’s space sector. With more than 200 start-ups engaging in rocket building, satellite manufacturing, ground segment operations, and application development, the sector is rapidly growing. Many of these start-ups have also established a presence in Europe, marking a new chapter in global space collaboration.





Reflecting on future missions, Dr. Singh emphasized that India’s expanded space program, which includes human spaceflight, space stations, and advancements in rocket technologies, alongside the emerging private space industry, offers a strong foundation for deepening India-Europe space relations.





Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the delegation that ISRO will be hosting the Global Conference on Space Exploration (GLEX) in association with the International Astronautical Federation in May 2025 in New Delhi. He extended a warm invitation to all stakeholders in the European space ecosystem to participate in this landmark event.





Along with Commissioner Andrius KUBILIUS; Mr. Benjamin HARTMANN, Cabinet Expert;Capt (N) Mr. Fabrizio FALZI, EU Defence Attache were part of the delegation.





Concluding the discussions, Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed his delight at hosting the EU delegation and acknowledged the significant interest shown by Commissioner Andrius Kubilius in strengthening space cooperation. He emphasized that space is the future, and the collaboration between India and Europe will continue to drive progress and innovation in this critical field.





PIB







