



India's national security faces a multitude of critical challenges, particularly from both external adversaries and internal dynamics. The armed forces are increasingly under threat from their own countrymen, as evidenced by a surge in attacks on military personnel and facilities. This troubling trend highlights not only the vulnerabilities within the security apparatus but also the growing radicalization and discontent among certain segments of the population.





Factors such as social unrest, economic disparities, and the influence of extremist ideologies contribute to this phenomenon, necessitating a comprehensive approach to counter these internal threats while maintaining vigilance against external aggressions from nations like China and Pakistan.





The protracted timeline for defence procurement in India, often taking a minimum of seven years, significantly hampers the country's ability to enhance its military capabilities. This delay stems from bureaucratic inefficiencies, complex regulatory frameworks, and a lack of streamlined processes within the defence acquisition system. For instance, while technological advancements are rapidly evolving, India's procurement procedures lag behind, resulting in outdated equipment by the time it is inducted into service.





The recent acquisition of artillery guns exemplifies this challenge; despite the design and production phases being completed in a relatively short time-frame, the decision-making process extended nearly a decade. Addressing these bottlenecks is crucial for strengthening India's defence posture against both conventional and unconventional threats.





In terms of technological advancements in communications and satellite services, India is exploring alternatives to global systems like Starlink, especially as major players like Jio and Airtel partner with Elon Musk's venture.





Developing an indigenous alternative could enhance national security by reducing dependency on foreign technology while also catering to domestic needs for reliable internet connectivity in remote areas. The push for self-reliance in defence technology aligns with broader initiatives aimed at fostering innovation within India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, which is increasingly contributing to defence-related advancements.





India's national security landscape requires urgent reforms across various dimensions—strengthening internal security measures, streamlining defence procurement processes, and investing in indigenous technological capabilities—to effectively address both current threats and future challenges.





Sandeep Unnithan (News9)







