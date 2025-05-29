Satellite images reveal strikes at underground special weapons (Nuclear) facility At Murid Air Base





by Col (Dr) P K Vasudeva





Operation Sindoor was a significant military operation launched by India on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 Hindu tourist pilgrims in Pahalgam Jammu & Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism. Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India's counterterrorism strategy, demonstrating enhanced military capabilities and a willingness to engage decisively with cross-border threats.





The Objectives of Operation Sindoor Were:





To target terrorist infrastructures by neutralising their camps and infrastructure linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which were believed to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).





To showcase India's advanced military capabilities, including precision airstrikes and the ability to bypass sophisticated air defence systems.





To send a strong message by codenaming "Operation Sindoor" symbolically, reflecting the targeting of Hindu men in the earlier Pahalgam attack and the desire to send a message of resolve.





The Key Actions and Targets of Operation Sindoor were –





Airstrikes on Terrorist Camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan: Indian forces conducted precision strikes on nine sites suspected of hosting terrorist infrastructure - (i) Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility, (ii) Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – Another JeM base,(iii) Marka Abbas, Kotli – A JeM training centre, (iv) Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – A JeM staging area for weapons and explosives training, (v) Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad – A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training centre responsible for attacks in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam, (vi) Syed Na Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – A JeM staging area for weapons, explosives, and jungle-survival training, (vii) Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – A JeM facility, (viii) Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – Another JeM base, and (ix) Markaz Abbas, Kotli – A JeM training centre,





Neutralisation of Air Defence Systems: The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in short time.





Targeting of Radar Systems: Indian forces targeted air defence radars and systems at various locations in Pakistan, including Lahore, to neutralise Pakistan's air defence capabilities.





Strategic and Cyber Dimensions





Strategic Messaging: The Indian military used powerful visuals and music, including a rendition of the Hindi poem "Rashmirathi," emphasising the message: "Yaachna nahin, ab rann hoga" ("No more pleading, now there will be war").





Cyber Operations: Pro-India hacker groups launched counter-offensives against Pakistani systems, breaching institutions like the Federal Board of Revenue and Habib Bank, highlighting the growing importance of cyberwarfare in modern conflicts.





Targeted Pakistani Airbases And Military Installations





According to reports, Indian forces conducted strikes on at least 11 military airbases across Pakistan. The multiple Pakistani military installations, included airbases such as Rafique, Murid, Chaklala, and Rahim Yar Khan Airport. Other targets included radar installations in Pasrur, Sukkur, and Chunia, as well as the Sialkot aviation base.





• Nur Khan (Chaklala): The northern air command-and-control centre was destroyed using SCALP missiles fired from Rafale jets and BrahMos missiles launched from Su-30 MKI aircraft.

• Jacobabad: Located in Sindh province, this airbase was among those hit during the operation.

• Bholari: Situated in Sindh province, Bholari Airbase was also targeted.

• Rahim Yar Khan: Struck using loitering munitions (suicide drones), which bypassed Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes.





High-resolution satellite images confirmed extensive damage to runways and hangars at these airbases. During the operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved significant successes:





• SAAB-2000 AWACS: Shot down 315 km inside Pakistan • JF-17 Thunder: Multiple units downed • F-16s: Two aircraft destroyed • C-130J transport aircraft: Destroyed





Additionally, India's S-400 air defence system engaged hostile aircraft or threats on 11 occasions.





Role of Indian Navy





The Indian Navy played a pivotal and multifaceted role in Operation Sindoor. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the Indian Navy swiftly mobilised its Carrier Battle Group (CBG), submarines, and other assets in the northern Arabian Sea. This deployment was designed to assert maritime dominance and deter potential escalation from Pakistan. Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod confirmed that the Navy was prepared to target strategic locations, including Karachi, if necessary.





The Navy's forward deployment compelled the Pakistan Navy to adopt a defensive posture, largely remaining within harbours or close to the coastline. This strategic positioning allowed the Indian Navy to maintain continuous surveillance and readiness, ensuring a credible deterrent against any hostile actions.





The Navy coordinated closely with the Army and Air Force, contributing to a synchronised strike on nine terror camps across Pakistan and POK. This joint approach underscored the effectiveness of India's integrated military doctrine in addressing asymmetric threats.





Ceasefire And Diplomatic Developments





Pakistan initiated Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos in retaliation, which ended within eight hours after Indian airstrikes forced Islamabad to request for a ceasefire. Resultantly, on May 10, 2025, the Director General of Military Operations Pakistan on a hot line requested Director General of Military Operations India for a Ceasefire which was agreed reluctantly. India declared that the Operation Sindoor will continue till the terrorism from across the border is given a burial. Both India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire, following four days of intense missile and drone attacks. The ceasefire was the result of direct military communication between the two nations, as confirmed by India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.





Nuclear Concerns





Recent unconfirmed reports suggesting that India targeted Pakistan's nuclear facility at Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor have been addressed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA has clarified that, based on available information, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan. Despite this official statement, concerns about the safety and security of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal persist. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has very rightly called for the IAEA to take control of Pakistan's nuclear weapons following a recent military conflict between the two nations. Singh criticised Pakistan as an irresponsible state, questioning the safety of its nuclear arsenal. There is a fear that Pakistan’s nuclear facility may be taken over by the terrorists because of its weak security measures.





However, it's important to note that Pakistan is not a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which limits the IAEA's authority to oversee its nuclear facilities. Under the 'Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan', both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on the first of January of every calendar year.





The claim that Indian missile strikes during Operation Sindoor targeted Pakistan's nuclear arsenal storage areas, leading to a ceasefire request from Pakistan, is not substantiated by verified sources. While the proximity of some targets to sensitive sites like the Strategic Plans Division (responsible for Pakistan's nuclear arsenal) has raised concerns.





India maintains a "No First Use" (NFU) nuclear policy, meaning it pledges to not use nuclear weapons unless first attacked with them. This policy is part of India’s effort to maintain strategic stability in South Asia.





Pakistan has a more ambiguous nuclear doctrine, which includes the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons to counter conventional military threats from India. This doctrine is often interpreted as a form of "nuclear blackmail" — deterring Indian retaliation or conventional military responses by threatening escalation to nuclear use.





Despite increased confidence, any doctrine or operation that dismisses the risk of nuclear escalation is dangerous. Even limited wars under a nuclear overhang carry immense risk, especially with short reaction times, political pressures, and possible miscalculations. India's position — not giving in to nuclear blackmail — aligns with its longstanding view that nuclear weapons should not be tools for coercion.





