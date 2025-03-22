



China's recent military support to Pakistan, particularly through the delivery of advanced weaponry, is significantly impacting the regional arms race, especially in relation to India. The transfer of the second Hangor-class submarine to Pakistan marks a pivotal moment in this strategic partnership, which is part of a broader $5 billion deal for eight submarines aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s naval capabilities in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. These submarines are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced weaponry and sensors, which represent a shift in the maritime security dynamics of the region.





Strengthening Military Ties





China has solidified its position as Pakistan's largest defence partner, supplying 81% of its arms imports between 2019 and 2023. This figure has increased from 74% in the previous five years, highlighting a deepening military relationship that has evolved due to strained US-Pakistan ties and Washington's pivot towards India. China’s arms sales come without political conditions, making them particularly attractive to Islamabad.





The Hangor-class submarines not only enhance Pakistan's naval capabilities but also align with China's strategic interests, particularly regarding the Gwadar port, a key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This partnership extends beyond submarines; Pakistan has also acquired advanced naval frigates and reconnaissance drones from China, further bolstering its military infrastructure.





Air Force Modernisation





In addition to naval advancements, Pakistan is reportedly negotiating to acquire 40 J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighter jets from China. These jets would significantly enhance Pakistan's air combat capabilities as it seeks to modernize an ageing fleet that includes US-made F-16s and French Mirage fighters. However, financial constraints and reliance on external funding raise questions about the sustainability of such high-value acquisitions.





Regional Implications





The growing military collaboration between China and Pakistan is occurring against the backdrop of India's own military enhancements, including the acquisition of Rafale jets and collaboration with the US on advanced fighter jet engines. This intensifying arms race underscores a shifting geopolitical landscape in South Asia. While India diversifies its defence partnerships with countries like the US and France, Pakistan's reliance on Chinese technology continues to grow.





Conclusion





The strategic alliance between China and Pakistan not only equips Islamabad with modern military hardware but also escalates tensions in the region as India fortifies its defences. As US-Pakistan security ties remain limited, Islamabad is likely to continue strengthening its relationship with Beijing. This dynamic will play a crucial role in shaping South Asia’s evolving balance of power.





ET News







