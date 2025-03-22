



GE Aerospace is set to deliver the first of 99 F-404 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets by the end of March 2025, following a two-year delay in fulfilling its contractual obligations. This delivery is part of a $716 million contract signed in 2021 between GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The first engine is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be handed over shortly. As per the agreement, GE will deliver 12 engines in 2025 and subsequently supply 20 engines annually to meet its commitments.





The delays in engine deliveries have raised concerns within the Indian Air Force (IAF), as they have impacted the production timelines of the TEJAS MK-1A fleet. Meanwhile, HAL and GE are also collaborating on the development of the more powerful GE-414 engine, which will power India’s future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





This collaboration is part of a technology transfer agreement finalized under the India-US iCET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies) framework, aimed at strengthening defence ties between the two nations.





In light of delays in delivering the 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, frustration has been expressed by senior IAF leadership. Consequently, the Defence Ministry, under Defence Secretary R.K. Singh, has established a committee to devise a business model for India’s proposed fifth-generation fighter program.





This model will focus on private sector participation but will not address technical aspects of the AMCA project.





Simultaneously, India is exploring other options for fifth-generation fighters. While U.S. President Donald Trump has offered India the F-35 fighter, Indian authorities are also considering a French proposal under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. This proposal involves manufacturing Rafale fighters and their M-88 engines domestically to bolster self-reliance in defence production.





