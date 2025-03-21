



US President Donald Trump announced on March 20, 2025, that he would be signing a rare earth mineral deal with Ukraine "very shortly." This announcement came during an event where he signed an executive order aimed at boosting the production of critical minerals in the United States.





Trump emphasized the importance of this deal, noting Ukraine's significant reserves of rare earth minerals and expressing optimism about ongoing peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





During his remarks, Trump stated, "We're doing very well with regard to Ukraine and Russia," highlighting his recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He conveyed hope for a ceasefire, asserting that the conflict's resolution could save lives, saying, "I believe we'll get it done".





The upcoming minerals deal is seen as a strategic move to enhance US access to critical resources while providing Ukraine with a means to repay American support amid the ongoing war with Russia. Trump's administration aims to finalize this agreement quickly, following previous setbacks that occurred after a tense meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy last month.





In addition to the mineral deal, Trump reiterated his commitment to dismantling the Department of Education and underscored his administration's focus on securing long-term peace agreements in the region.





ANI







