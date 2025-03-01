



Following a tense meeting in the Oval Office where President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaders worldwide have rallied in support of Ukraine.





The confrontation centred on Trump's accusations that Zelenskyy was "disrespectful" and insufficiently appreciative of U.S. assistance, with Trump suggesting Zelenskyy was risking World War III.





Zelenskyy firmly rejected any compromise with Russia, stating there would be "no compromises with a murderer on our land".





In response to the clash, numerous European leaders expressed solidarity with Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine the victim, underscoring the need to continue supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia.





Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini also voiced their support for Ukraine, with Scholz affirming that Ukraine can rely on Germany and Europe for a lasting peace.





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed this sentiment, stating his commitment to finding a path to lasting peace for Ukraine based on sovereignty and security.





Other leaders, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, emphasizing that it is not alone in its struggle.





The European Union, through European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also pledged continued support for Ukraine, urging Ukrainians to remain strong and fearless.





In contrast, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Trump for standing "bravely for peace," aligning himself with Trump's stance.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed strong support for Ukraine, highlighting the courage and resilience of Ukrainians and emphasizing the importance of their struggle for democracy and sovereignty.





The international community has rallied behind Ukraine, emphasizing that Russia is the aggressor in the conflict and that Ukraine's fight is crucial for global stability and peace.





