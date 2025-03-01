



A tense and unprecedented confrontation unfolded in the Oval Office on February 28, 2025, as U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a heated exchange. The meeting, which initially began with polite remarks, quickly turned acrimonious when Zelenskyy expressed concerns about trusting Russian President Vladimir Putin's promises to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Trump, accompanied by Vice President JD Vance, criticised Zelenskyy for being "disrespectful" and insufficiently appreciative of U.S. assistance, warning that Ukraine's actions were "profoundly disrespectful" to the United States and could lead to "World War III".





The atmosphere in the Oval Office became increasingly tense as Vice President Vance admonished Zelenskyy for airing grievances publicly, which Zelenskyy countered by highlighting Russia's history of breaching ceasefires. Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of ingratitude and disrespect, with Vance questioning whether Zelenskyy had ever expressed gratitude for U.S. support during the meeting.





Zelenskyy firmly stated that Ukraine would not compromise with Russia without security guarantees, emphasising that his nation sought "just and enduring peace".





Following the heated exchange, the meeting was abruptly cut short. Plans for a joint press conference, lunch, and the signing of an economic agreement were cancelled, and Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House by senior Trump advisers.





Trump later took to social media to declare that Zelenskyy was not ready for peace if America was involved, suggesting that Zelenskyy could return when he was prepared for peace.





Despite the confrontation, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for U.S. support, emphasising Ukraine's desire for lasting peace and its reliance on American backing.





The clash highlighted the challenges in diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Ukraine, particularly under Trump's leadership. It underscored the limits of Western allies' ability to influence Trump's stance on key international issues, including the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.





The incident also sparked political reactions, with some Democrats accusing Trump and Vance of aligning with Putin's interests.





Zelenskyy, in a subsequent appearance on Fox News, reiterated Ukraine's commitment to peace but emphasised the need for security guarantees before engaging in talks with Russia.





