Cryogenic Upper Stage steering engine ignition test





ISRO is developing Lox-Methane engine and stages for the Next Generation Launch Vehicle, which uses a reusable booster stage and two expendable upper stages. In this configuration, multiple restarts will be essential for the booster stage recovery as well as restarting the upper stage for mission flexibility.





The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO is developing a spark torch igniter for the future LOX-Methane stages with the following advantages: multi-restart capability, higher ignition reliability and also cleaner combustion products.





On March 03, 2025, a demonstration model of the spark torch igniter was successfully tested using the GSLV Cryogenic Upper Stage Vernier engine with gaseous oxygen & gaseous hydrogen as propellant. The test was conducted at Combustion Research Facility in LPSC and smooth ignition was obtained.





The test was conducted for a total duration of 3 seconds and all engine parameters obtained during the test were normal & as expected. Subsequent tests are also planned to refine the performance.





