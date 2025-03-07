



Kerala's state-run electronics company, Keltron, has been awarded a significant contract to design and manufacture ultrasonic transducer elements for the Vietnamese Navy. As announced by Kerala's Minister P. Rajeev, Keltron will produce 336 low-frequency ultrasonic transducer elements as part of this agreement.





This development highlights Keltron's growing role in international defence collaborations and its capabilities in advanced electronics manufacturing.





The project underscores the company's expertise in producing specialised electronic components, which are crucial for various naval applications, including sonar systems and underwater communication devices.





This collaboration not only boosts Keltron's profile in the global defence sector but also reflects India's expanding defence exports and technological partnerships with other nations.





