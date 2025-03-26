



On March 25, 2025, two Alpha Jet planes from the French Air Force's aerobatics team, Patrouille de France, collided during a rehearsal near Air Base 113, located west of Saint-Dizier in north-eastern France. The incident occurred around 15:35 local time and was confirmed by French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who stated that emergency services were mobilised immediately following the crash.





During the collision, both pilots and a passenger managed to eject from their aircraft and were found conscious at the site. However, one individual sustained multiple injuries, while reports indicated that there were no civilian casualties on the ground. One of the jets struck a silo, resulting in a fire, which was captured in videos showing flames and smoke rising from the impact site.





Footage circulating on social media depicted the two aircraft executing a manoeuvre when they collided mid-air, leading to their rapid descent. The Patrouille de France is renowned for its precision aerobatic displays and has been using the Alpha Jet for training purposes since 1981.





This incident raises concerns about safety protocols within military training exercises, especially following a previous tragic accident in August 2024 involving Rafale jets that resulted in two fatalities.





An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this mid-air collision is currently underway as authorities assess the situation and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent future incidents.





